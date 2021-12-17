Former UT-Martin Graduate Honored by Governor Bill Lee

A UT-Martin graduate is being honored by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Dr. Adam Travis, with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, is being honored with the “Governor’s Excellence in Service Award”.

Dr. Travis is one of 23 state employees to receive the honor, which is presented to those who help provide Tennessee taxpayers with the highest quality services at the lowest possible cost.

He currently serves as administrator of the Technical Services Laboratory for the Consumer and Industry Services Division, and as the interim director of the Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory.

Dr. Travis is from Woodlawn, and graduated from UT-Martin with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and minor in biology.

He earned his PhD at Vanderbilt University.