Former UT Trustee Nancy Overton passes away at 81

Former University of Tennessee Trustee and Weakley County educator Nancy Overton has passed away at age 81.

Mrs. Overton spent six years with the Weakley County School System, teaching at Westview High School from 1971 to 1976 and working in the central office from 1987 to 1988.

From 1991 to 1995, Mrs. Overton served on the UT Board of Trustees. She was also a current member of the UT President’s Council.

Mrs. Overton is the wife of longtime Weakley County Commissioner Dale Overton.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:00 at First Methodist Church in Martin with burial in the Highland Cemetery in Greenfield.

Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, from 4:00 until 7:00 at Murphy Funeral Home, and Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10:00 until service time at the church.