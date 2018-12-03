As America mourns the passing of the 41st President of the United States, George Herbert Walker Bush, a former UT Martin Chancellor is remembering his encounter with the future President.

Dr. Nick Dunagan was working at UT Martin, years before he was to become Chancellor, when he was assigned to pick up the future President in Union City.

Dr. Dunagan says President Bush was in Martin to make a speech at the university.

When asked about the legacy that George H.W. Bush leaves behind, Dr. Dunagan says…

George H.W. Bush served as President from 1989 to 1993. He died late Friday night at his home in Houston at the age of 94.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will attend the funeral service Wednesday for former President Bush in Washington D.C.

Haslam had previously ordered all flags over state buildings and the Tennessee Statehouse be lowered to half-staff until sunset on December 30 to honor Bush’s life.

