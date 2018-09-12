A former UT Martin chancellor will discuss his recently published memoir Thursday afternoon in the Paul Meek Library on the university campus.

Dr. Charles Smith served as the university’s fifth chancellor from 1980-1985 and is a former Tennessee commissioner of education as well as a previous chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents.

He served in President George W. Bush’s administration as executive director of the Nation’s Report Card and has held leadership roles in education, journalism, and both state and federal government.

His book, “Journal of a Fast Track Life” focuses on lessons learned from a number of high-level mentors and professional guides across three industries.

Dr. Smith will discuss his experiences and sign copies of his book Thursday afternoon at 5:00 at the Paul Meek Library.

He’ll also take questions from the audience.

Dr. Smith will also be the guest on 30 MINUTES this weekend on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.

