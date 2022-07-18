Former Weakley County attorney Bill Neese killed in vehicle/pedestrian accident in Paris

Former Weakley County attorney Bill Neese was killed Saturday night when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 79 in Paris.

The Paris Post-Intelligencer reports Neese, who was 75, was killed just after 9:00 Saturday night in front of Fourmans and involved a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Clinton Rogers, of Scotts Hill.

Rogers’ truck was traveling south on 79 when Neese reportedly stepped into the highway and was hit by the truck.

Rogers is not being charged.

Neese was a partner in the Neese & Neese Law Firm with his daughter, Ellen Neese Adams and spent eight years as county attorney for Weakley County.

Dresden attorney and longtime friend of Mr. Neese, Roy Herron, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Neese have not been announced.