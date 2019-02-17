Thunderbolt Broadcasting has learned that, former Weakley County Mayor Houston Patrick died Saturday night. Mr. Patrick served as mayor of Weakley County for 2 terms retiring in 2014. Prior to that, he was Weakley County’s Register of Deeds. He also served many years as pastor of Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church and was speaker on the Sunday morning program “The Joyful Sound”. Funeral arrangements will be announce later. He is survived by his wife Maxine Patrick, as well as his son and daughter in law Joey and Jennifer Patrick.
