Former Weakley County Sheriff Marlind Gallimore passes away at 89

Funeral services for former Weakley County Sheriff Marlind Gallimore, age 89, of Dresden, will be Tuesday at 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason.

Sheriff Gallimore joined the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office in 1974 after Sheriff Lewis Taylor was elected and was later promoted to Chief Deputy.

Sheriff Gallimore was elected in 1978 for a one-year term was succeeded by Sheriff Mike Wilson.

Among cases Sheriff Gallimore and his deputies handled was that convicted murderer Robert Glen Coe, who brutally killed Cary Ann Medlin in September of 1979.

Sheriff Gallimore was also a veteran.

Visitation for Sheriff Gallimore will be Tuesday from 11:00 until service time with burial to follow at Martin Memorial Gardens in Martin.