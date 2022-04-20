Former West Creek Middle School basketball coach indicted for theft

A former middle school basketball coach in Clarksville has been indicted for misappropriating over $1,000 from the boys’ basketball program.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced Wednesday morning that a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Julius Colemon on one count of theft over $1,000.

Coleman is the former boys’ basketball coach at West Creek Middle School. The investigation began after the Comptroller’s Office received allegations from school officials.

Between August and November 2020, Colemon misappropriated $1,476 from the basketball program.

Colemon collected the majority of the money ($1,316) from parents in order to purchase apparel for the basketball team. He also received a $60 donation from a parent for the apparel order.

Although Colemon provided parents with a pickup date for the apparel, it never arrived. A parent alerted the school administration to the issue. School administrators met with Colemon and determined that he never placed the apparel order. Colemon’s employment was terminated in November 2020.

Comptroller investigators also found that Colemon collected money from parents to pay rental fees for two private practices in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Colemon cancelled the second practice and failed to refund the $100 to parents.

Colemon did not turn over the $1,476 he collected to the school bookkeeper for deposit. One of Colemon’s family members later reimbursed the school $1,128 for the apparel order; however, a shortage of $348 remains.