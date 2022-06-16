Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director sentenced to federal prison

A former director for West Tennessee Healthcare will spend over a year in federal prison for wire fraud.

Sixty-two-year-old Melanie Haste, formerly of Trenton, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to the information presented in court, from 2012 until 2020, Haste served as the Director of Risk Management at West Tennessee Healthcare and worked at the Jackson-Madison County Hospital where she developed a fraud scheme allowing her to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization.

In May 2020, Haste stole and tried to deposit a check made out to the organization into her own account. The check was for more than $146,000. After bank personnel became suspicious, they froze her account and alerted West Tennessee Healthcare of her actions.

After the matter was referred to law enforcement, it was learned that beginning in 2017, Haste had stolen and attempted to steal more than $355,000 over a three-year period, using the hospital’s money to pay personal expenses, finance vacations, and give to family members.

Along with her sentence, Haste has been ordered to pay over $209,000 in restitution to the organization.