Former West Tennessee probation officer stole over $2,700

A former West Tennessee probation officer has pled guilty to stealing over $2,700.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Tracy Boyd Jr. worked as a probation officer for Tennessee Correctional Services West, Inc. (TCSW), and collected fees from probationers for services.

Investigators determined Boyd stole at least $2,757 in collections from July 31, 2019 until his employment was terminated on August 26, 2019

Boyd failed to receipt and remit $2,757 of the $8,163 in fees that he collected from his clients. In some cases, he used an unauthorized receipt book to issue receipts to his clients. This was done in an effort to conceal his misappropriation.

Boyd pled guilty in November to the indicted offense of theft of property over $2,500, among other unrelated offenses in the Madison County Circuit Court.

He was sentenced to four years on supervised state probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,741 to Tennessee Correctional Services West, Inc. at the rate of $150 per month.