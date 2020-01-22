The University of Evansville has fired men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty, after additional reports of misconduct off the court.

The former Kentucky Wildcat star was placed on administrative leave December 26th, following allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school’s Title IX policy.

McCarty’s Purple Aces stunned college basketball earlier this season with an upset of then No.1 ranked Kentucky.

The school issued a statement saying an investigation will continue.

The 6’10” McCarty was a member of Kentucky’s National Championship team in 1996, and played professionally for 10 years with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.