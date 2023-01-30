Fortnightly Club visits Greenbrier Meadows

Fortnightly Club members recently visited Greenbrier Meadows in Martin to experience a dementia simulator room and enjoy lunch with the residents.

Club President Carolyn Brown says the experience in the simulator room deepened their awareness of the issues that dementia patients face as they try to perform everyday tasks.

Pictured left to right are: Greenbrier Meadows Administrator Brandy Orr; Carolyn Brown, Carol Gibson, Judie Jock (guest), Camille Carr, and Mollie Gallien. Not pictured, but attending, were: Baptist Hospice account executive Michelle Gallien, Edna Harris, Sherrie Hatchel, and Dotsie Clifton (guest).

(Carolyn Brown, Fortnightly Club President)