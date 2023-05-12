Foul Odor and Discovery of Dead Animals Leads to Arrest of Paducah Man

A Paducah man was arrested two days in a row, following an investigation into deceased pets in his vehicle and theft by deception.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said 24 year old Jacob Jetton was issued charges that included first degree disorderly conduct, not having a business license to collect an animal carcass, and theft by deception over $1,000 but less than $10,000.

The charges stem from officers finding eight deceased animals in Jetton’s vehicle, all in different stages of decomposition.

The dead animals were located after officers received multiple complaints of a foul smell for a considerable period of time.

Reports said Jetton owned a pet cremation business, with some customers not receiving the remains of the pet, and others saying they did not receive the actual remains of their pets.

Following Jetton’s arrest, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton coordinated with a local funeral home, which offered pet cremation services for the pet owners.