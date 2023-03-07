Foulks Takes Over as Lake County Agriculture Extension Agent

A new Agriculture Extension Agent has been hired for Lake County.

Justin Foulks, of Union City, has been on the job for about two months.

The UT-Martin graduate told Thunderbolt News he was excited at the opportunity to work with the residents of Lake County.(AUDIO)

Foulks said athletics and education brought him to West Tennessee from his former home in Michigan.(AUDIO)

Foulks graduated at UT-Martin in 2020 with an Agriculture Business Degree, and will be pursuing his Masters Degree this summer.

His wife, Kristian, is a Kindergarten teacher and softball coach in the Union City School System.

A photo of Justin Foulks has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.