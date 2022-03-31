Founding Director of Discovery Park of America Accepts Position in Paducah

An original founding Director of Discovery Park of America has accepted a new position in Paducah.

The River Discovery Center has announced that Polly Brasher has been selected as their new Executive Director.

Ms. Brasher will become only the second Director of the Center, following the retirement of current director Julie Harris.

During the beginning of Discovery Park of America, Ms. Brasher worked with contractors, designers and fabricators during the three year building phase.

For the past nine years, she has served as Senior Director of Education and Customer Experience at Discovery Park in Union City.

Prior to this, Ms. Brasher had 25 years of teaching various levels of Art, English, Journalism and Drama, in both the public and private sectors.

The River Discovery Center is located in downtown Paducah and features river industry focused exhibits, a state-of-the-art boat simulator, classrooms and office space.

Ms. Brasher will assume the new position in mid-June.