Four area school districts chosen for Tennessee’s Reading 360 initiative

Four area school districts will participate in Tennessee’s Reading 360 initiative to help boost strong reading skills among Tennessee students.

State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced Wednesday that Henry County Schools, Paris Special Schools, Dyer County Schools, and Trenton Special Schools are among the 48 school districts selected.

Reading 360 is a comprehensive statewide literacy initiative to provide optional grants and resources to help more Tennessee students develop strong phonics-based reading skills by supporting districts, teachers, and families.

To launch Reading 360 and invest in optional reading resources and supports at no cost to the state or districts, the state is leveraging approximately $60 million dollars of one-time federal COVID-19 relief funding and $40 million dollars in federal grant funding.