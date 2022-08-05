Four Arrested After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Paducah

Three people from Arizona, and one from Paducah, were arrested after a large amount of fentanyl was seized in Paducah.

Police reports said drug detectives were conducting surveillance at a home on Trimble Street, that was suspected of drug activity.

Reports said officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the residence, with a K9-Unit indicating illegal drugs.

During a search, detectives found a box containing five separate bags containing approximately 5,000 fentanyl pills, with a street value of about $100,000 dollars.

34 year old Jujuan Freeman, of Paducah, 28 year old Seth Martin, of Coolidge, Arizona, and 29 year old Jacorion White and 26 year old Mathew Phifer, both of Phoenix, were all charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

At the time of the arrest, police reports said Freeman was in possession of over $3,000 in cash.

A search warrant for the Trimble Street residence resulted in additional fentanyl pills being recovered, along with $15,000 in cash.