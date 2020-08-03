Two men from Weakley and Henry Counties are among four individuals indicted in Madison County for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 29-year-old Colby Criswell, of Greenfield, and 43-year-old Jason Kennedy, of Puryear, along with 35-year-old Derick Barker and 31-year-old Justin Barker, both of Atlanta, were indicted Thursday in Jackson federal court.

All four were arrested July 25th at a hotel in Jackson where agents seized large amounts of crystal meth, money, digital scales, a firearm, and other various paraphernalia.

Criswell has also previously been charged among seventeen individuals with operating a multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy to distribute meth in West Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi in “Operation Clear Cut”.

Attorney Dunavant says if convicted, the defendants each face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years and up to life imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Jackson, Houston, and Chattanooga offices of the DEA; Madison County Sheriff’s Department; Weakley County Sheriff’s Department; Jackson-Madison County Narcotics Unit; 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force; Puryear Police Department, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.