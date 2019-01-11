Four people are facing drug charges after officers found meth at a home in Dresden.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies went to a home on Taylor Street with an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Wesley Hatchel for violating parole.

Hatchel was found in the home with a baggie of meth he claimed as his.

He’s charged with Possession of Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Thursday, Deputy James Sanders executed a search warrant at the same house and found three people in the home smoking meth with children present.

Officers recovered more meth, scales, hypodermic needles, and items used to make meth.

38-year-old Brandy McClure of Dresden and 33-year-old Robert McGraw of Martin were arrested for Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect under Haley’s Law.

McClure also faces an additional charge of Promotion of Meth Manufacture.

Captain McGowan says the third person in the house, 33-year-old Jennifer Deanne Oliver of Dresden, ate a bag a meth as officers were entering the house and was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital.

Oliver will face charges at a later date.