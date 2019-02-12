Four people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in Dresden.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil Cantrell along with other deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Roger Morris and Linda Kay Batts-Morris and found 27-year-old Amanda Nicole Bullington of Huntingdon and 31-year-old Danny Benjamin Turner of McKenzie in the home.

A search of the home revealed 14.5 grams of meth along with drug paraphernalia.

While deputies were there, a vehicle pulled into the driveway occupied by 44-year-old Coyce Eugene Jones and 40-year-old Carey Ann Wilson Phillips, both of Dresden.

Both Jones and Phillips had active warrants, and after their arrest and the vehicle towed, officers found meth and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

All four are being held on multiple drug charges in the Weakley County Jail.