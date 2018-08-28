Four people are facing drug charges in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says investigators searched a home of 43-year-old James Matthew Hall yesterday on Old Highway 22 between Gleason and McKenzie and recovered over a half-ounce of crystal meth along with several sets of digital scales, a loaded 308 rifle, and meth pipes.

Hall was taken into custody on drug charges and a weapons charge.

At the Weakley County Jail, an investigator answered Hall’s cellphone and pretended to be Hall, and during the call arranged a sale of meth at a convenience store in Dresden.

At the store location in Dresden, investigators arrested 21-year-old Taja Allen of Greenfield, 32-year-old Sabrina Ricketts of Bradford, and 25-year-old Brianna O’Callaghan of Martin.

A small amount of meth was found in the car where the three were found.

Allen told investigators he had $120 dollars to buy meth and when he was taken into custody he had $120 dollars in cash on his person.

McGowan says more charges may be pending in the case.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...