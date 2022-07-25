Four Arrested on Various Charges in McKenzie and Huntingdon

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Huntingdon and McKenzie police, have arrested four people on drug, weapons, and child endangerment charges.

Reports said three adults were arrested at a home in the 200 block of Walnut Circle in McKenzie and all booked into the Carroll County Jail.

They include 22-year-old Miguel Mejias, 22-year-old Amanda Mejias and 22-year-old Demarcus Robinson, who was also charged for a warrant violation.

Officers also arrested 41-year-old Billie Pace, on Paris Street in Huntingdon, on drugs and other charges.

Since January, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target illicit drug activity in Huntingdon and McKenzie.

As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, two search warrants were obtained and executed at homes located in drug-free zones in McKenzie and Huntingdon.