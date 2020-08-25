Four men are facing charges in connection with a weekend shooting in Fayette County that left one person dead and four others injured.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the shooting happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Brewer Road in Somerville where authorities found 19-year-old Tavaris Lewis, of Mason, dead at the scene.

Two men and two women were also injured and transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined 30-year-old Gregory Bonds, 31-year-old Tomarcus Baskerville, 26-year-old Martivus Baskerville, and 19-year-old Montaveen Taylor were responsible for the shooting.

On Monday afternoon, TBI agents, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested all four men on charges of First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Martivus Baskerville and Bonds are charged with an additional count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon.

All four are being held in the Fayette County Jail.