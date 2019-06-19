The Obion County School Board has selected four candidates to interview for the new Director of School’s position.

From the 10 applications received, which included four individuals already in the Obion County School System, board members selected Dr. Donald Durley, principal at Millington Central High School; Tim Watkins, principal at McKenzie High School; Dr. Gary Gibson, Superintendent of the Clay County School System in North Carolina; and Dr. Greg Barclay, the Special Education Director for Obion County Schools.

Plans now call for board members to set interview dates for next week with the selected applicants.

The new Director will replace Dr. Leah Watkins, who was hired as the Director of Schools in Henry County.