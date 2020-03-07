A section of KY 116 / West State Line Street in Fulton will be closed for four days beginning Tuesday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the section be closed to all traffic to allow concrete deck and curb repairs to the Canadian National Railroad Overpass between Stephen Beale Drive and Sunset Avenue.

Todd says the roadway at this site is expected to close promptly at 8:00 Tuesday morning after the morning school bus run and is expected to reopen to normal traffic flow sometime on Friday afternoon.