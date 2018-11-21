Four defendants have been indicted for trafficking meth and heroin into West Tennessee.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says during a routine traffic stop on I-40 in August, officers in Decatur County recovered 11 pounds of meth from a driver who identified the supplier as a local Memphis man.

On October 1, investigators intercepted 31 pounds of meth from 33-year-old Jesus Vega, along with the driver, 31-year-old Pedro Rosas-Gonzalez, transporting meth from the Chicago area.

On October 22, 36-year-old Fatimadeniz Diaz and 26-year-old Steven Diaz were arrested after transferring bags from one vehicle to another. The bags contained 63 pounds of meth and 743 grams of heroin.

Vega and Rosas-Gonzalez are charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, while Fatimadeniz Diaz and Steven Diaz are charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin and meth.

If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and up to life imprisonment.

