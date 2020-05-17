Four people, including three teenagers, were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Chester County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Highway 200 in Henderson, when a 2018 Nissan Altima, driven by 16-year-old Kaylee Daniel, of Henderson, crashed head-on into a 2005 Infiniti G35 driven by 22-year-old Tyler Stablein, also of Henderson.

Miss Daniel’s car went down an embankment and overturned with three passengers in her vehicle.

There were no passengers in Stablein’s vehicle.

Killed in the crash were Stablein, Miss Daniel, and two of her passengers, 16-year-old Cayla Lenon, of Beech Bluff, and 17-year-old Roselyn Roberts, of Henderson.

Another passenger in Miss Daniel’s vehicle, a 14-year-old girl from Henderson, was severely injured. Her condition has not been released.

The THP is still investigating the incident.