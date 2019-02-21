Four local people are among the fourteen applying for consideration to be appointed to the Tennessee Court of Appeals in the Western Division.

The opening was created by the appointment of Brandon O. Gibson, of Crockett County, as senior adviser in the governor’s office.

The four local applicants include; James L. Cresswell, of Dyersburg; Jennifer King, of Huntingdon; John M. Miles, of Rives; and Keely N. Wilson Nanney, of Martin.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will interview the applicants in a public hearing, vote and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for consideration. The hearing date hasn’t been announced.