Four Northwest Tennessee athletes on Titans Mr. Football watchlist

Four Northwest Tennessee high school football players are included on the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award statewide watchlist.

In Class 1A, last year’s winner, Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway is on the list, as well as, West Carroll’s Xander Moon and McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor.

In Class 2A, Alabama commit Ty Simpson, of Westview, is also on the list.

Elsewhere in West Tennessee, Haywood’s Jaylen Lewis and Hardin County’s Kaydin Pope on the list from Class 4A.

In Division II-A, Kam Boyd from Jackson Christian School and USJ’s Steel Haynes are also included on the watchlist.

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Fooball Award semifinalists are typically announced in November with the awards ceremony held in December.