These are the four options now being discussed by school officials in the Union City School System:

LEVEL 1: Classes will be offered in a traditional setting with no restrictions. Digital learning will be offered.

LEVEL 2: Classes will be offered in a traditional setting with students following social distancing to the extent possible. Digital learning will be offered. Face masks will be required on buses and will be highly recommended in grades PreK-4 when social distancing is not feasible. Face masks will be required in grades 5-12 when indoors and social distancing is not feasible.

LEVEL 3: PreK-4th grade will attend classes on campus spread over all of the UC Schools buildings. Grades 5-12 will be on a hybrid plan. That plan will include two days in-person and two days online instruction at home each week for UC Middle School students (Grades 5-8) and one day in-person and three days online instruction at home for UC High School students. Friday will be a “flex” day each week, used for various needs of both teachers and students, and will be conducted both online and in-person.

LEVEL 4: All learning will take place online at home, with the UC Schools faculty using the “Teams” platform.

In the event of mandatory distance learning, students at both UCHS and UCMS will be provided with a school-issued laptop that may be picked up at those respective schools. Students may also use their own personal laptops or computers.

Director Kennedy will make the call on Friday each week, regarding which plan will be in place on the following Monday.