Four people arrested in Huntingdon on drug charges

Four people are being held in the Carroll County Jail on drug charges following an investigation by the TBI and the McKenzie and Huntingdon Police Departments.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says that since January, agents and officers have proactively targeted drug activity in Huntingdon.

As a result, on Wednesday, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a home in the 100 block of Cotton Lane in Huntingdon where drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Arrested were 30-year-old Kayla Hampton, 49-year-old Amy Hampton, 55-year-old Russell Groves, and 37-year-old James Warbritton.

Kayla Hampton, Amy Hampton, and Groves are charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kayla Hampton and Groves are held on a $50,000 bond, while Amy Hampton is held on a $25,000 bond.

Warbritton is charged with Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $2,500.