March 4, 2022
Four People Arrested in Obion County on Drug and Weapons Charges

Four people were arrested in Obion County on drug and weapons charges….(photos: Obion County Jail)

Four men were arrested on drug and weapons charges, following a traffic stop on Highway 51 near Walker Tanner Road in Obion County.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said an investigator made a traffic stop after a vehicle almost struck their SUV.

The driver of the vehicle did consent to search, after the odor of marijuana was detected.

The individual also admitted to having a weapon inside his vehicle.

Reports said all of the occupants exited the vehicle, with one passenger throwing a handgun in a ditch and then fleeing on foot.

Back up officers from multiple agencies arrived on the scene to assist, with a search revealing three handguns, 2.2 ounces of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested was 48 year old Patrick Ray Hampton, of Moorehead, Mchigan.

Hampton was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of schedule VI drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

20 year old Marquavius Harris, of Moorehead, Michigan, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of schedule VI drugs.

30 year old Saivon C. Washington, of Madison, Tennessee, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of Schedule VI drugs, and tampering with evidence.

31 year old Arion D. Thompson, of Union City, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of Schedule VI drug, evading arrest, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and a crime in another state.

All were arraigned in Obion County General Sessions Court on Thursday and received a bond of $10,000,  with the exception of Arion Thompson, who is wanted out of Mississippi.

