Four people charged in Middle Tennessee arson investigation

Four people are facing charges in a Warren County arson investigation.

The investigation began July 21st, when the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and TBI agents and fire investigators responded to a house fire on McGregor Road in McMinnville where agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further revealed that multiple people were responsible for setting the fire, or facilitating the commission of the arson.

On December 2nd, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 54-year-old Janice Stokes with Insurance Fraud, Aggravated Arson, and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson; 20-year-old Devin Blake Miller and 25-year-old Dakota Bennett with Aggravated Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson, and Facilitation to Commit Aggravated Arson; and 48-year-old Michelle Rae Bennett with Facilitation to Commit Aggravated Arson.

The four were arrested Friday and booked into the Warren County Jail.