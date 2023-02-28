Four People, Including Two Children, Killed in Memphis House Fire

AP – Authorities say four people died and one person was injured in an early morning house fire in Memphis.

Memphis Fire Department spokeswoman Qwanesha Ward said crews responded to the home around 2:00 Tuesday morning.

Ms. Ward said two adults and two children were killed the blaze, which was caused by a space heater.

Officials did not release their names, but said the children were 8 and 10 years old and the adults were 33 and 62.

A fifth person found in the home was taken to a hospital in critical condition.