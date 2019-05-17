Kentucky State Police now say a total of four people have been indicted in the death of a Fulton County Detention Center inmate in 2016.

28 year old state inmate Kyle Combs, of Lost Creek, died on October 28th of 2016, with the cause of death being attributed to an overdose.

35 year old former Fulton County corrections officer Daniel Thomas, of Fulton, was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

Indictments have also been handed down for three former inmates of the facility, with warrants not served at this time.

Post 1 reports said 35 year old Danny Wilder of Marion, 28 year old Steven Juniper of Sandy Hook, and 29 year old Ronnie Littlejohn of Cincinnati, all now face charges that include trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine and persistent felony offender.

Combs was found in a semi-conscious state in his jail cell on the morning of October 28th of 2016, and was later pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.