Four People Shot at Paducah Prom “After Party”

Four people received gunshots during a prom “after party” in Paducah.

Paducah police reports said officers were called just after 1:00 on Sunday morning, to shots that had been fired at the W.C. Young Community Center on South 8th Street.

Officers were told of a disturbance, involving attendees of the prom party, which led to multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot.

Four people between the ages of 14 and 20 were struck by the shots, and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, and are now seeking the public’s help with information about the shooting.