Four St. Louis Cardinals Selected to National League All-Star Team

Four St. Louis Cardinal baseball players will be on the National League All-Star team.

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley and Albert Pujols will take part in the All-Star game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19th.

Goldschmidt was voted as the starting first baseman for the National League.

As of Monday’s game, Goldschmidt was batting .340 with 19 home runs, 65 RBI’s and 61 runs scored.

Arenado will make his seventh All-Star appearance, and barely missed the starting assignment at third base.

Arenado received 49-percent of the fan voting, but was edged out by San Diego third baseman Manny Machado’s 51-percent vote tally.

Cardinal reliever Ryan Helsley will make his first appearance in an All-Star uniform, after posting a (5-1) record going into Monday night’s game.

In 37 innings of work, Helsley has allowed only 13 hits, and posts an ERA of .73.

The 42 year old Pujols was a Legacy Pick by the Commissioner.

The almost certain first ballot Hall of Fame first baseman, hit his 684th home run on Sunday, which was also his 1,377th extra base hit in his 22 year career.