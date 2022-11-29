Four Union City Football Players Headed to All-Star Game

Four Union City High School senior football players have been selected to play in the 11th annual Sports Plus West Tennessee High School All-Star Game.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kolby Craig, Hayden Kennedy, Hayden Moon and Gage Smith have been selected to represent the Tornado program.

The game will be played at 7:00 on Friday, December 9th, at the University School of Jackson.

Union City head coach Nick Markle was earlier named to lead one of the two teams, and will be joined by his entire staff in the week-long experience.

All four Tornado players chosen were two-way standouts for a team that went 10-3 and reached the Class 2A state quarterfinals this season.