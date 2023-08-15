Four Union City Teachers Presented Tenure Certificates

Four Union City teachers were recognized during the monthly school board meeting on Monday.

Director of Teaching and Learning, Renee Flood, presented Certificates of Tenure to Halle Lively from the Elementary School, Josh Keown from the Middle School, along with Dan Burnham and Teka Kennedy from the High School.

School board Chairman Kathy Waggoner expressed her appreciation to the staff members.(AUDIO)

A photo of the presentation has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.