Four Union City Track Athletes Named All-State

With team success comes individual accolades.

Top 10 state finishes by both the Union City boys’ and girls’ track programs this past spring resulted in four Tornado athletes officially being named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State team today.

Keaten Brown (discus) and Kameron Shade (100 meters) each posted runner-up finishes in their respective events for the boys, while Lady Twisters Debrionna Jones (discus) and Katan Bonds (long jump) had third-place showings in the 2023 Spring Fling to earn spots on the elite list.

The TSWA recognizes the top three finishers in every individual track and field event as All-Staters. The naming of the Union City foursome to the glitter unit marks the third straight year that the high school program has boasted multiple all-staters and brings the number of athletes to make all-state to eight over that time.

Each member will also be inducted into the prestigious UC High School Hall of Honors after their respective graduations.

“We want to continue to put people up on that Hall of Honors wall,” Tornado head coach Wade Maddox said, acknowledging the accomplishments of his most recent standout athletes. “For these kids to be able to walk into our gym 20 years from now and show their families what they accomplished in high school will be such a neat thing.

“I tell our group often that they have such a short time to do this, and they have a chance to make a mark that will last a lifetime. This is such an awesome honor for each of them.”

Each of Union City’s 2023 All-Staters are underclassmen, and all of them also had Top 4 showings in a second event, with Brown and Jones both fourth in the shot put, Shade fourth in the 200 meters, and Bonds fourth in the triple jump.

“That’s just so impressive for each of them and for our programs,” Maddux continued.

Brown, who’d never thrown the shot prior to this year, was second in the discus with a throw of 140-6. The electrifying Shade, also a junior, posted a blistering time of 10.90 in the 100, just behind the winning mark of 10.84.

Jones, just a sophomore, had a discus toss of 109-10 to place third, while Bonds – who made the big stage as a freshman in the triple jump – was third in the long jump with a leap of 17-1.

Assistant coach Josh Keown, who oversees all throwers in the field events, had high words of praise for Brown and Jones.

“I required all our throwers to do both (discus and shot) this year, and Keaten and Debrionna really accepted the challenge,” Keown said. “I certainly think it’s worth noting that both of them are multiple-sport athletes, and they each spent a great deal of time in the weight room.

“Keaten got better with every meet, and he strived for that.

“Debrionna has really gotten into track, and she is one of the most competitive kids we have on the team. Both of them of great kids, too, and I believe their best days are still ahead of them.”

Maddox heaped flattering words on Shade and Bonds for their respective efforts.

“Kameron hasn’t missed a single practice or volunteer workout in his three years in the program,” the coach claimed. “His mindset is to get better every day, and that he’s gone from a 12.9 to a 10.9 from his first day until now is a testament to his work ethic.

“He was so ready to run in the state meet. The rain didn’t faze him, and nothing about his demeanor changed – no matter the elements. He’s just that type of kid.

“Katana has considerable God-given ability. But she really works at her craft, too. She gives you her very best at every single event. And she’s a great young lady.”

The boys’ team finished sixth out of 43 schools, while the Lady Twisters were ninth in a field of 37 entries at the state meet.