Four UT-Martin golfers have been recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference.

Jack Story, Ross Redmont and Nick Wolf made the “All-OVC Team”, while Jacob Uehlein was named to the “All-OVC Newcomer” squad.

The announcement marked the first time in program history that four Skyhawks earned All-OVC honors in the same season.

Redmont joins Brendon Caballero and Hunter Richardson, as the only players in school history to earn All-OVC status in back-to-back seasons.

Wolf is now one of only five golfers in UT-Martin history to win All-OVC accolades twice in a career.

With his first All-OVC accolade, Story becomes the 10th different Skyhawk to gain a spot on that list.

And Uehlein becomes only the 10th Skyhawk to ever claim a spot on the Newcomer team, all coming under the direction of head coach Jerry Carpenter.