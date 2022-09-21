Four Weakley County Schools students awarded with academic honors from College Board National Recognition Program

Weakley County Schools is celebrating the announcement that four students from three schools are recipients of the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA) from the College Board National Recognition Program.

Dresden High Junior Mark Lee Maddox, Greenfield Senior Will Crews, Westview Senior Abbey Buchanan, and Westview Senior Katelin Rutledge earned the award through outstanding performance on the P-SAT, by scoring in the top 10% of Tennessee students who took the exam, and for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Eligibility for the award also requires that students reside in a rural or small town based on location data as determined by program guidelines. The distinction will allow colleges and universities another way to connect with the students, provide an advantage for scholarship consideration, and help them stand out during the admissions process.

The students’ Principals are cheering for them and can’t wait to see what they’ll accomplish in the future.

“We are so excited that Mark has earned this important recognition. His teachers and peers are impressed and proud, but none of us are surprised. We cannot wait to see what else he will accomplish,” said Dresden High School Principal Scott Killebrew.

Greenfield Principal Jeff Cupples said, “Will is a hard worker and diligence pays off. We are all looking forward to seeing what he’ll accomplish next.”

“Congratulations to Abbey and Katelin. They know that hard work combined with determination makes the path to success. Job well done,” commented Westview Principal Brian Allen.

Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster hopes that students and their families will see the success as an opportunity.

“We are excited that these students are receiving well-deserved honors for their hard work. Congratulations to their families, teachers, and schools for supporting them in reaching their goals. Many students in our schools may be eligible to apply and receive recognition for academic performance but may not know what resources are available, or how to apply. This accomplishment reflects why it’s important for students and parents to talk to School Counselors and take advantage of every available resource,” explained Foster.

College Board National Recognition Programs award academic honors to underrepresented students who meet program rules and eligibility criteria.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)