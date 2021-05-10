Fourteen High Schools Participate in Union City Rotary Relays

Both the Union City girls and boys were overall runners-up when the final tallies came in from the Rotary Relays held at Union City High School.

Fourteen high school programs competed in the two-day event.

The UC girls finished second to Munford and the Twister boys were behind only South Gibson County.

Union City’s Kylie McCadney set a new school record of 32’8” in winning the triple jump and set another high school mark with a second place showing in the 400-meter race.

According to head coach Wade Maddox, Bailey Wagoner set a pair of school marks in the 1600 and the 800.

Ben Martinek took top honors in the 800, Taylan Tribble won the discus and Neil Brown walked away with the medal for the shot put.

The 4×800 relay quartet of BJ Frankum, Martinek, Matthew Parr, and Cedrion Cook also outdistanced the rest of the field.

Fulton County’s Corey Smith Jr. won both the long jump and triple jump, and the Pilots Javona Davis won the girls long jump.

Union City, and a small handful of other schools, will participate in the Sub Sectionals Tuesday at War Memorial Stadium, with the Sectionals on tap for May 18th.