A fourth person has plead guilty to charges involving the assault of an inmate at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

21 year old correctional officer Cadie McAlister issued the plea to the federal offense, and admitted to concealing the actions of other officers involved in the assault.

With her guilty plea, Ms. McAlister admitted that on February 1st of this year, she and other officers went to the cell of an inmate identified only as RT, in the mental health unit.

Investigations indicate Ms. McAlister stood in the doorway, as five officers entered the cell, and one covered the surveillance camera.

The inmate was then struck repeatedly.

The report said Ms. McAlister failed to log into the book work of officers entering the cell, the covering of the camera, the striking of the inmate, and the individual being left bleeding in the cell.

With the guilty plea, Ms. McAlister could receive a maximum federal prison term of three years at sentencing.