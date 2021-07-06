July 6, 2021
Fourth Street in Fulton closed due to manhole erosion

A section of Fourth Street in Fulton is closed due to a section of the street caving in around this manhole. (photo courtesy City of Fulton)

Fourth Street in the City of Fulton is closed due to erosion around a manhole.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the section of road closed is near the Harris Fork Branch Culvert, along KY 1718 at the dog-leg curve just east of Carr Street.

Todd says Cabinet engineers and the City of Fulton will be at the site Tuesday to determine the cause and extent of the erosion and to start developing a repair plan.

It’s not known at this time how long the section will be closed.

