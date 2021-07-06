Fourth Street in Fulton closed due to manhole erosion

Fourth Street in the City of Fulton is closed due to erosion around a manhole.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the section of road closed is near the Harris Fork Branch Culvert, along KY 1718 at the dog-leg curve just east of Carr Street.

Todd says Cabinet engineers and the City of Fulton will be at the site Tuesday to determine the cause and extent of the erosion and to start developing a repair plan.

It’s not known at this time how long the section will be closed.