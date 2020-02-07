Two people arrested in late October for the abuse of a Union City baby, have now been indicted by the Obion County grand jury.

23 year old Daquan Dashaun Coleman-Green, and 22 year old Roneisha Queesha Albea, were indicted on aggravated child abuse charges, acording to information provided by the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

The charges stemmed following an investigation by Union City police last October, after the two-month old infant was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis with multiple fractures.

Hospital officials determined the baby to have 19 total fractures, which included 13 ribs, two to the skull and two on each leg.

Both Coleman-Green and Ms. Albea were arrested by Union City police on October 25th, and still remain at the Obion County Jail on $100,000 bonds.

Arraignment on the charges will take place Tuesday morning in front of Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham.