Fraud Against Dyer Business Includes Union City Location

Union City police are investigating one of three fraud cases committed against a Dyer construction company.

Police reports said Matthew Kelly, of Kelly Construction LLC, told officers that someone had used his business account to make purchases at Lowe’s stores in Union City, Sevierville and Sylvia, North Carolina.

The amount spent at the three locations totaled $15,894.

Kelly said the transaction at the Union City store occurred on April 26th, with almost $6,757 dollars spent on Timberline shingles and Cat sheathing.

Reports said Union City police were told by Lowe’s officials to submit a request to view store video from the Loss Prevention Department.

At the time of the police report, officers were still awaiting approval to view the security footage.