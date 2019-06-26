Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are trying to identify the person responsible for spending thousands of dollars with fraudulent credit cards.

Investigators say the individual used a false identity identity and credit cards to acquire over $7,000 in merchandise from Color Match, on South Royal Street.

Between June 6th and June 17th, video captured an unidentified heavy built black male, with a beard and mustache, using the stolen credit cards at Color Match.

Police say the person of interest may have been driving a light colored vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape or Explorer.

Anyone with information on his identity is urged to contact Jackson police.