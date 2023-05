Frazier commends local teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week

Area teachers are being recognized this week for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Weakley County Schools recently announced its Teachers of the Year for the 2023-24 school year.

They include:

Pre-K through 4th Grade

Melissa Sides – Dresden Elementary

Brittany Bargery – Gleason

Alyse Darby – Greenfield

Allie Crews – Martin Elementary

Angela Sams – Martin Primary

Allison Stockton – Sharon

5th Grade through 8th Grade

Susan Kendall – Dresden Middle

Amy Orr – Gleason

Anna Bryant – Greenfield

Brittan knott – Martin Elementary

Dena Carter – Martin Middle

Robert Browning – Sharon

9th Grade through 12th Grade

Rachel Abbot – Dresden High

Rebecca Covington – Gleason

Denise Douglas – Greenfield

Jennifer Wenz – Westview