Weakley County students are being offered educational suggestions to help with learning while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

During Thursday night’s virtual School Board meeting, Mr. Frazier said that, in his opinion, he didn’t anticipate schools returning this year.

(AUDIO)

Educational suggestions can be found on the Weakley County Schools website at weakleyschools.com.